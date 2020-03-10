Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
• A report of shoplifting at the Dollar General in Dutton.
• A report of theft on County Road 16 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on County Road 497 in Flat Rock.
• A report of possession of drug paraphernalia on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of assault on Patterson Circle in Section.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
• A report of burglary on County Road 425 in Henagar.
• A report of burglary on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of DUI on County Road 652 in Pisgah.
• A report of reckless endangerment on County Road 89 in Bryant.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
• A report of theft on County Road 25 in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 367 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 127 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on County Road 702 in Flat Rock.
• A report of a domestic issue on Old Grant Road in Woodville.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 213 in Hollywood.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
• Tyler Layne Carver, 21 of Hollywood, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Colton Seth Cuzzort, 26 of Crossville, was charged with probation revocation.
• Colton Eugene Fikes, 29 of Paint Rock, was arrested after return from court.
• April Fowler, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with probation revocation.
• Bryan Gordon Hodge, 42 of Woodville, was charged with harassment.
• Bobby Glenn Holt, 58 of Fackler, was charged with probation revocation.
• Jeremy Stanley Nunley, 46 of Bridgeport, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Patrick Lane Ridge, 21 of Henagar, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and using a false ID to obstruct justice.
• Tristan Sawyer, 20of Bridgeport, was charged with bond removal and three counts of assault third degree.
• Sandra Jean Stephenson, 55 of Flat Rock, was charged with violation of a protection order.
• Terrance Alan Woodall, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating with a worthless negotiable instrument.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
• Jasmine Lavonne Cauthen, 31 of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with six counts of possession of a forged instrument second degree, five counts of theft third degree and theft second degree.
• Cody Shane Crowe, 26 of Ider, was charged with two counts of bond removal and two counts of failure to appear.
• William Dewayne Tinker, 53 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
• James Poul Knopps, 40 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree – assault and domestic violence- strangulation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
• At 11:06 a.m., a report of five counts of theft fourth degree and five counts of forgery third degree at the 900 Block of Broad Street.
• At 1:37 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 2:09 p.m., a report of installing an eavesdropping device at the 200 Block of County Road 530.
• At 3:45 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 7:48 p.m., a report of violation of open container law at the 18000 Block of Highway 72.
• At 8:16 p.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument first degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
• At 7:46 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest at the 100 Block of Green Street.
• At 7:18 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 10:34 p.m., a report of DUI, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment at the 2300 Block of County Park Road.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
• At 5:40 a.m., a report of DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs at the 22000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 10:22 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree on Broad Street.
• At 3:07 p.m., a report of attempting to elude on foot at the 2500 Block of Old Larkinsville Road.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
• At 2:12 p.m., a report of using a false ID to obstruct justice and attempt to elude on foot at the 700 Block of Broad Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
• Breanna Jean Wade, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Agripina Paredesderodriguez, 60 of Horton, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Michelle Gargus, 54 of Gadsden, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Rachel Michelle Keel, 38 of Pike, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Kathy Diane Loyd, 63 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Sebastian Cardona Perez, 32 of Huntsville, was charged with violation of open container law.
• Dustin Lee Adams, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with a 48-hour sanction.
• Ashlie Nicole Parsons, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with 48-hour sanction.
• Amy Lynn Sims, 45 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
• Dustin Brent Williams, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment and endangerment of a child.
• Adam Brandon Motley, 33 of Albertville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Cody Stephen Southeard, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
• Louis Edward Estes, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Steven Jonathan Ray Kreps, 27 of Cullman, was charged with violation of a court order and failure to appear.
• Colton Nathanial Winiger, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Brian Zane Miller, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and fleeing to elude.
• Crystal Marie Hill, 32 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
• Joseph Frank Ward, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Elijah Dale Brown, 27 of Stevenson, was charged with using a false ID to obstruct justice and fleeing to elude on foot.
• Alan Glen Posey, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Jennifer Michelle Brown, 43 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ivey Danielle Cornelison, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
