During the Monday Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council spoke with High Country Toyota about considering a 772 agreement, an expansion tax incentive agreement.
The agreement would request that the city rebate a portion of the new automotive and general sales taxes that would be generated from High Country Toyota’s expansion.
Should this agreement pass, the deal would state that High Country would have to hit a certain threshold of sales tax and automotive tax in order for this to kick in, with the threshold being determined by years of the current averages High Country Toyota is bringing. High Country Toyota stressed that this deal only would only affect “new” money that would be brought in due to the new location.
The city council will vote on whether or not to enter into this agreement during next week’s meeting.
