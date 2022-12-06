Gas prices have dropped under $3 per gallon in several area places in the past few days.
According to GasBuddy, averages prices across Alabama have fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99 per gallon Monday, eight cents cheaper than a year ago.
The national average has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 Monday, down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago.
“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below it year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
De Haan said every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the past week, adding that it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.
De Haan warned, though, that despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in.
“Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production,” said De Haan. “For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”
