On Wednesday, Oct. 5, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Henagar Police Department, Rainsville Police Department and ALEA Region F Task Force, worked together, conducting three search warrants, which led to over six pounds of methamphetamine being seized.
“This is absolutely a huge win in our fight in the war against drugs that we battle every day,” said DeKalb Sheriff Nick Welden.
Welden said DeKalb narcotics agents and Henagar police went to a residence on Tinker Drive in Henagar after receiving information about drug activity.
“During the search of the residence, approximately five pounds of methamphetamine was discovered and seized as well as Ecstasy and drug paraphernalia,” said Welden.
Rory Bentley Shankles, 62 of Henagar, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brenda Annette Scott, 54 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also Wednesday, narcotics agents in Jackson and DeKalb counties went to a residence in Jackson County looking for a subject. Authorities also went to a motel in Rainsville after receiving information that the subject they were looking for in Jackson County was staying there,
“After a search of the room, over five ounces of methamphetamine, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia were confiscated,” said Welden.
Anthony Glenn Hilley, 59 of Pisgah, and Christy Nicole Jennings, 37 of Ider, were charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
