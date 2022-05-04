The city of Bridgeport, in partnership with the Thrive Regional Partnership and with funding from the Lyndhurst Foundation, is excited to announce a new project – the Bridgeport Trail Marker project.
The sculptural markers will be created by artists to mark locations of historical significance to the city of Bridgeport. The project was conceived in 2019 when multiple citizens of Bridgeport volunteered their time to participate in the Thriving Communities initiative in a cohort with other communities in the region.
Thriving Communities is a creative placemaking program of Thrive Regional Partnership designed to leverage local arts and culture assets for economic vibrancy and growth throughout the greater Chattanooga region.
“We are delighted that Bridgeport is creatively accentuating its distinct history through the talent of local artists,” said Bridgett Massengill, president and CEO of Thrive Regional Partnership. “These details, originating from the ideas of residents, make a community special and memorable.”
Earlier this year, a call to artists was publicized for this project, and Bridgeport is delighted to announce that the first marker will be created by local artist, “Artlady” Sonya Clemons and will be located at the Bridgeport Depot Museum. Clemons said “I’m honored and excited to be chosen for the first marker. This is a new and exciting venture. For one thing, it’s the first historic marker I have ever designed!”
Clemons has contracted with other local artisans to help her with sign construction, including Jackson County craftsman Jason Shrader of Ivey Court and fabricator Studio29 Eleven in Madison County.
John Bobenage, a member of Bridgeport Thriving Communities team said, “Our team is very excited to unveil Sonia’s design that adds to the rich heritage of the city of Bridgeport.”
The first sculptural marker is in the final stages of design, with the finished product slated for completion later this summer. Stay tuned for project updates. In the meantime, the public is invited to come learn more about this exciting project at a community meeting Thursday, May 19, at the Bridgeport Community Center.
Thrive Regional Partnership is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire responsible growth through conversation, connection, and collaboration across the tri-state greater Chattanooga region.
For more information about the Lyndhurst Foundation visit https://www.lyndhurstfoundation.org/.
