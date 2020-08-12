Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
• A report of trespassing on Highway 71 in Dutton.
• A report of an animal problem on Main Street in Dutton.
• A report of assault on County Road 119 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on County Road 423 in Dutton.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
• A report of burglary on Highway 146 in Skyline.
• A report of theft on County Road 425 in Dutton.
• A report of theft at the Walls of Jericho in Hytop.
• A report of burglary on Highway 79 in Hytop.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
• A report of assault on County Road 83 in Pisgah.
• A report of assault on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of criminal mischief on Highway 73 in Bryant.
• A report of assault on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of harassment on County Road 17 in Scottsboro.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
• A report of theft on County Road 14 in Flat Rock.
• A report of theft on County Road 29 in Scottsboro.
• A report of theft on County Road 47 in Dutton.
• A report of identity theft on County Road 175 in Estill Fork.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
• Tammy Sabrina Hart, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• James Q. Little, 54 of Langston, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Meghan Christina Pittman, 25 of South Pittsburg, Tenn., was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Justin Lawrence Schmidt, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with willful child abuse.
• Mary Elaine Steele, 41 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence second degree – assault.
• Larry Walters, 53 of Bridgeport, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Adam Joe Warren, 43 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
• Gregory Brandon Rorex, 38 of South Pittsburg, Tenn., was arrested on five capias warrants.
• Adam Joseph Bayer II, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and failure to pay.
• Michael Dylan Golden, 23 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and two counts of probation revocation.
• Allen Keith Holcomb, 35 of Pisgah, was arrested on probation revocation.
• David Edward Maples, 58 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
• Joseph Michael McCain, 46 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Larry Robertson, 58 of Estill Fork, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• Donna Clay Traylor, 52 of Grant, was charged with escape third degree, criminal trespassing third degree, theft third degree and probation revocation.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
• Austin Keith Brown, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with assault second degree.
• Kristina Creel, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Jordan Blake Hastings, 22 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Kenneth Eric Jones, 55 of Flinstone, Ga., was charged with public intoxication.
• Steven Cain McAllister, 39 of Woodville, was arrested on probation revocation.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
• Dakota Blake Gray, 23 of Fyffe, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• James Kyle Hairston, 32 of Prattville, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Brandon Wayne Hall, 37 of Madison, was charged with DUI.
• Cayde Luke Kennedy, 19 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal mischief third degree.
• Audrey Moore, 59 of Hollywood, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Christopher Paul Vincent, 36 of Ft. Payne, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Alexander Tyler Ward, 24 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
• At 8:42 a.m., a report of theft at the 3000 Block of Broad Street.
• At 3:40 p.m., a report of duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:48 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene at the 3000 Block of Broad Street.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
• At 5:02 a.m., a report of theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card at the 100 Block of Stewart Road.
• At 5:45 a.m., a report of public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1300 Block of Broad Street.
• At 10:10 a.m., a report of criminal mischief at the 300 Block of Lora Street.
• At 6:13 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:15 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene on Plantation Pointe Road.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
• At 12:52 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute at the 2000 Block of Broad Street.
• At 12:18 p.m., a report of public intoxication at the 1400 Block of County Park Road.
• At 12:46 p.m., a report of domestic violence at the 2000 Block of Gwen Street.
• At 5:39 p.m., a report of failure to pay for gasoline at the 2000 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 7:19 p.m., a report of harassment on Wall Street.
• At 8:43 p.m., a report of domestic violence at the 2000 Block of County Road 19.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
• At 8:31 a.m., a report of chemical endangerment at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 11:44 a.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of South Broad Street.
• At 6:32 p.m., a report of marijuana possession at the 2400 Block of South Broad Street.
• At6:42 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
• Tammy Sabrina Hart, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Chase Dalton McClure, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
• David Edward Maples, 58 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
• Kelsey Leigh Phillips, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Timothy Dwayne Ritter, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interfering with an emergency call.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
• Kathleen Rico, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve 24 hours.
• William Cole Norberg, 35 of Kansas, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Wade Corbitt, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Benton West, 51 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve three days.
• Kaylee Weaver, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
• Jeremy Lynn Walden, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant out of jurisdiction.
