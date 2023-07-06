A young lady who was an honor student in high school and participated in several clubs is this week’s outstanding youth. Sara Payton Leslie is a 2023 graduate of Section High School.
Sara maintained an A and B average during high school and was a member of the Beta Club. She was a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
As part of her school day, this young lady attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) where she was enrolled in the health science department. She was a member of SkillsUSA and served as a reserve. She was also active in HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America).
During high school, Sara earned her CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) certification. She also became certified in CPR and First Aid.
History was Sara’s favorite school subject.
Sara would say to an incoming freshman, “Study hard and do the best you can.”
When asked about her favorite thing about her schools, she said, “EPCOT give you a better opportunity than just high school. The Section teachers are willing to help students.”
Sara plans to continue her education at Northeast Alabama Community College.
While keeping up with her studies and other school activities, Sara also had a part-time job. She worked at Section Pharmacy. When she has free time, this young lady enjoys spending time with her family.
Sara is the daughter of Sandra Leslie and Eric Leslie and has two siblings, Anna and Mason. Her grandparents are Joyce Farr and Larry Farr. The family pet is a dog.
Sara attends Central Church of Christ.
