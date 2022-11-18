During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council heard from Mountain Top Dispensary owner John Dietz about the potential for the medical cannabis dispensaries ordinance.
With medical cannabis legalization looming in Alabama, many cities have also began drawing up their own ordinances regarding medical cannabis dispensaries.
While Dietz is hoping to have this ordinance approved and wishes to serve medicinal products should this ordinance pass, he also shared much concern over the advertising of some cannabis products. With him, Dietz brought several bags of THC candies, each of which heavily resembled familiar candy products, such as Starburst, Haribo Gummy Bears, Warheads and Sour Patch Kids.
“In my opinion, before we come to some type of resolve or determination of ordinances here in the city for medical cannabis and/or subsidiary products, we should come to some type of resolve to either ban or deter the sales of youth-targeted products in our city such as products that lay before you,” Dietz said. “Upon further investigation, these infringed brands also do not have accurate or industry standard chain of custody records, they do not provide accurate analysis, most importantly, the information such as potency, toxicity, the use of pesticides or even the country of origin. In that alone is very concerning, this is not a good look for the City of Scottsboro, the state of Alabama nor the industry in which my business operates in. All of these samples were purchased prior to this meeting all inside the city limits of Scottsboro.”
Dietz explains that while the state of Alabama disallows any logos unauthorized by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission in its medical program, it will not prevent various gas stations, liquor stores, smoke and vape shops from selling these products ripped from other youth-targeted products, pointing to various e-cigarette manufacturers using similar advertising targeted towards underage youth.
“The study released back in 2021 by the Food Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control estimated that more than two million U.S. middle and high school students reportedly had used or tried something similar to those advertisements in effect,” Dietz said.
With the Alabama laws currently in place, the sales of medical cannabis could come into effect as early as late 2023. Any cannabis would need to be prescribed from a certified physician. According to the AMCC, food products, smokes, vapes and raw plant materials will not be approved for use in Alabama, while medicines such as capsules, tablets, tinctures, gels, suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers and liquid or oils in an inhaler are approved.
