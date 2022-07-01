Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative (SMEC) is partnering with TVA’s Community Care Fund to provide $50,000 to the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, headquartered in Rainsville. SMEC’s Board of Trustees considered this a tremendous opportunity to bring TVA money to our area by contributing $25,000 to be matched with an additional $25,000 for TVA’s Community Care Fund.
Community Action provides assistance for the basic essentials of life, including food, power, water, medical, housing and clothes for those in the most desperate need in our area. As a recipient of federal, state and local grants, Community Action adheres to strict requirements on the use of funds entrusted to the organization. These funds will be kept locally and used to improve the lives of hundreds of folks in the SMEC service area. The positive impact on the lives touched with this funding is enormous.
SMEC officials realize there are several other local charities that also do a great job of serving people in dire need of the basic necessities of life. Among them are the Salvation Army and Care Assurance and System for Aging (CASA) that are both well-respected for their charitable work and have locations in DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties. Other local organizations include Upper Sand Mountain Parish, United Givers Fund, The Christian Care Center and numerous local churches that provide assistance.
In addition, SMEC members may participate in a program called “Neighbor Helping Neighbor” by agreeing to give a monthly monetary gift of their choice that will conveniently be added to their electric bill and used to assist fellow cooperative members with their electric bills. If interested, please telephone the co-op office for more information at 256-638-2153.
Contact Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama by dialing 256-638-4430 for assistance with paying electric utility bills or other services mentioned above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.