Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
• A report of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Williamson Drive in Paint Rock.
• A report of harassment on County Road 382 in Henagar.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 367 in Pisgah.
• A report of assault on County Road 61 in Henagar.
• A report of a stolen vehicle at Dollar General in Dutton.
• A report of harassment on County Road 541 in Scottsboro.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 289 in Bryant.
• A report of found property at Cumberland Heights Apartments in Section.
• A report of assault on Wheeler Drive in Pisgah.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 651 in Pisgah.
• A report of a family disturbance on County Road 95 in Higdon.
• A report of damaged private property on Bobs Lane in Hytop.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
• A report of a domestic problem on Pleasant Grove Road in Woodville.
• A report of burglary on County Road 138 in Skyline.
• A report of theft on Highway 73 in Bryant.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
• Michael Charles Pittman, 48 of Dutton, was charged with probation revocation.
• Patrick Alan Smith, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of bond revocation.
• Sabrina Marie Smith, 41 of Huntsville, was charged with bond revocation.
• Christian Isaiah Stallings, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
• Christy Dawn Alexander, 34 of Huntsville, was charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
• Linda House, 55 of Dutton, was charged with harassing communications.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
• Jimmy Lane Hannah, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of negotiating with a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Jason Paul McBryar, 46 of Bryant, was charged with hosting an open house party.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
• Joshua L. Young, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation.
• Christina Marie McGill, 33 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Colby Wayne Kirk, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John William Dunagan, 56 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
• At 8:20 a.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft on Cumberland Circle.
• At 1:36 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:45 p.m., a report of DUI at the 1000 Block of Brown Street.
• At 3:52 p.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 5:08 p.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft at the 100 Block of Micah Way.
• At 6:38 p.m., a report of illegal possession of prescription drugs at the 1400 Block of County Park Road.
• At 6:45 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
• At 1:45 a.m., a report of DUI at the 100 Block of Kyle Street.
• At 1:58 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:25 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:53 p.m., a report of theft, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief at the 4000 Block of Highway 79.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
• At 7:53 a.m., a report of menacing at the 9400 Block of Highway 35.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
• At 12:44 p.m., a report of theft on Micah Way.
• At 1:17 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:04 p.m., a report of theft and illegal possession of prescription drugs at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:33 p.m., a report of domestic violence and public intoxication on Sebring Drive.
• At 10:15 p.m., a report of carrying a pistol without a permit at the 4000 Block of County Road 17.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
• Joshua Lee Proctor, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Jennifer Casey Humble, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
• Jonathan Lowry Stout, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Jacob Taylor Landers, 28 of Jasper, Tenn., was charged with theft fourth degree.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
• Gregory Allen Jarrett, 25 of Guntersville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Amy Diane Littrell, 42 of Fackler, was charged with failure to appear.
• Crystal Dawn Wilson, 46 of Lacey Spring, was charged with theft fourth degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Danny Ray Atkinson, 59 of Lacey Spring, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Terasha Leanea Rusnak, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree and public intoxication.
