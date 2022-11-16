Last week, the Scottsboro Boys Museum hosted its grand re-opening. The pews of the former church building were filled, with some standing out near the door and others left standing in the gift shop area by the time the ceremony officially began.
Around the museum, many changes are apparent. There are plaques surrounding the walls of the building, each sharing the story of the Scottsboro Boys, the many people and events involved during the saga, as well as the legacy the landmark case has left in American history.
Towards the back, some of the pews have been removed in order to add more room for displays, such as a prison cell tucked in one of the back corners, showing what the jail cells would have looked like when nine black boys were pulled out of a train and thrown in prison in 1931.
Though it’s a day worth celebrating to all in attendance, to the people who’ve been heavily involved with the project, the day is bittersweet. In the entrance of the museum, there’s a welcome sign, explaining the purpose of the museum and in the bottom corners are two people: Interim Executive Director and Museum Designer Thomas Reidy on the bottom right corner, and Museum Founder Shelia Washington on the left. While Reidy was present and able to speak and thank all the supporters for today, Washington passed away in early 2021, unable to see the culmination of her years of work. On one of the plaques, talking about the history of the building they occupy, formerly Joyce Chapel, a section is dedicated to Washington, sharing her story and naming the Scottsboro Museum “her legacy”.
“There’s been a lot of people working hard to reopen this museum through a lot of adversity, not the least of which was Shelia Washington’s death in 2021 but also COVID and other people passing away. It’s a time to celebrate but it’s also a little bittersweet that Shelia Washington couldn’t be here,” Reidy said.
While speaking to the attending crowd about today’s opening, Reidy thanked many people for the work they’ve done to either help build or fund the museum, asking many people to stand and be recognized for their work. After finishing, Reidy allowed state senator Arthur Orr to speak.
“People ask me after the (posthumous exoneration of the Scottsboro Boys passed in 2013), ‘why do you want to do this,’ it is our history whether we like it or not and it’s important to remember it and to learn from it. In this particular case with the Scottsboro Boys, we have a situation that we can firmly touch and firmly grasp that equal justice for everybody under the law is a sacred part of this country and to do otherwise is a gross injustice,” Orr said.
Many people were in attendance for the museum’s re-opening, ranging from board members, local and state officials and even the relatives of some of the notable figures of the Scottsboro Boys’ story.
“We talk about this part we’re in for American history where people need to come together, we have assembled today, descendants of Sherriff Matt Wann, descendants of Judge James Horton, descendants of Clarence Norris, one of the boys, all here in this one place and sharing their stories and celebrating these heroes who kept the boys out of the electric chair,” Museum board member Michael Hampton said. “To be able to celebrate and share their stories, we don’t know where the families of the other boys are but at least to have these family members come together and celebrate this structure… All of that does my heart good to see it take place right here in Scottsboro, Alabama.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.