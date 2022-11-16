Last week, the Scottsboro Boys Museum hosted its grand re-opening. The pews of the former church building were filled, with some standing out near the door and others left standing in the gift shop area by the time the ceremony officially began.

Around the museum, many changes are apparent. There are plaques surrounding the walls of the building, each sharing the story of the Scottsboro Boys, the many people and events involved during the saga, as well as the legacy the landmark case has left in American history.

