In celebration of Great Outdoors Month, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the designation of Vernon Bush Garden Trail as a national recreational trail. It was one of nine trails throughout the nation added to the National Trails System.
The Vernon Bush Garden Trail in addition to the nature trails walking path located in Jackson County provides residents and visitors alike the opportunity to exercise and reconnect with nature. The trail offers scenic lake views, picnic areas and most notably, a wide variety of plant species. The strategically landscaped and seasonal changes of the flowers and trees delivers a beautiful, ever changing experience for all.
Vernon Bush, a retired aerospace engineer from Huntsville, began visiting the park in 1996, and shortly after he began to plant native plants along the trails that he established. He also planted a daylily bed in a large open area. Through the years, Master Gardeners were invited to join Bush along the trail and learn about the care and maintenance of his gardens.
“It was an absolute honor just to be nominated, but to receive the designation as a National Recreation Trail is beyond words,” said Jackson County Parks and Recreation employee Connie Whited. “To be included in this elite group is a privilege that we believe Mr. Bush would be proud of. He worked many hours in the gardens and the trail area, and this recognition is in part to his dedication to Jackson County Park as well as the many Master Gardeners that still work the gardens today.”
One of the Jackson County Master Gardeners Association’s ongoing projects is maintaining the Vernon Bush Lily Gardens along the nature trails and the walking path at the Jackson County Park.
“As Mr. Bush’s health began to fail, Jackson County Master Gardeners Association agreed and committed to take on the maintenance responsibility of the gardens and trails as an ongoing project in 2018,” Master Gardener Lilly Noble said. “After his death in 2020, on August 9, 2021, the area was dedicated to the residents of Jackson County and visitors in loving memory of Mr. Vernon Bush. As you walk through these areas, you can feel a calm tranquility, admire the splendor and wonder of nature, watching, listening to a variety of birds, chipmunks, squirrels, butterflies, geese, dragon flies, deer and so much more.”
The trail boasts the adornment of many lovely plants throughout the year.
“In early spring, the plants that will be blooming are camellia, native azalea, azalea, rhododendron, lenten roses, various hosta, daffodils and other perennials,” Noble said. “In the Lily Garden area, there are daffodils and the lilies begin blooming in late May into June. The wildflower beds have different plants blooming in spring, summer and fall to attract pollinators, butterflies and birds. The trails display an array of native and non-native trees and shrubs as well.”
The walking trails are open 24/7.
“People can wonder through any time,” Whited said.
National recreation trails are existing local or regional trails that are designated by either the Secretary of the Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture with the consent of the federal, state, Tribal, local, nonprofit or private managing entity.
“I encourage everyone to explore one of the national scenic, historic or recreation trails that make up the National Trails System,” said U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland. “These trails offer an abundance of opportunities to experience the breathtaking landscapes of our country, all while supporting outdoor recreation activities and boosting local economies.”
“The Jackson County Master Gardeners Association is proud the Vernon Bush Lily Garden and nature trails has been added to the National Trials System,” said Noble on behalf of the Jackson County Master Gardeners Association. “We hope everyone enjoys visiting.”
