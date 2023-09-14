Bradford Wellness Co., a leader in health and wellness products, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Scottsboro High School football team for the 2023 season. The company's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles aligns with the team's dedication to physical fitness and teamwork.
"We are thrilled to support the Scottsboro High School football team this season," said Dr. Chad Bradford, CEO of Bradford Wellness Co. "We believe in the power of community and the importance of physical health, and we see those values reflected in this team."
Bradford Wellness Co. is sponsoring every touchdown the Wildcats make with Southern Torch. The company's logo is also prominently displayed at the football field.
Scottsboro High School has currently completed 3 games of their season, and has won every game. Scottsboro's next game is against Arab on Sept. 15.
Fans can expect a fantastic display of athleticism and sportsmanship from the team, backed by the support of Bradford Wellness Co. Jake Jones, Junior Quarterback, is leading the Wildcats to high scoring victories.
Head coach Cris Bell said the following after the Wildcats first win against Fort Payne since 2018, "Its just gratifying to see the kids start to believe and to see them get out there and make the plays that they need to make when the time comes."
About Bradford Wellness Co.:
Bradford Wellness Co. is a leading provider of wellness products and services, committed to improving health and well-being. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company offers a wide range of products designed to help individuals live healthier lives.
About Scottsboro High School:
Scottsboro High School, located in Scottsboro, Alabama, is renowned for its academic excellence and strong sports programs. The school fosters a supportive and inclusive environment. With a 17:1 student to teacher ratio, and strong sports programs, students are encouraged to excel both academically and athletically.
For more information about Bradford Wellness Co., please visit: https://BradfordWellness.co
