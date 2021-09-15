The sixth annual Scottsboro BBQ Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, on the downtown square. The festival will feature activities throughout the day for every age, beginning at 9 a.m. an concluding approximately at 7 p.m. General admission to the festival is free.
Each year the festival committee adds a new activity to the event. This year there will be a pumpkin decorating contest and costume contest. Pumpkins may be painted or carved off site and brought to the square for display and judging.
The costume contest registration will start at the conclusion of the pumpkin contest, followed by the Witches Ride around the square.
“We are excited to be able to host the festival this year after having to cancel it last year,” said committee chairman Brent Miller. “After making the difficult decision last year to not have the festival, the committee, our contestants, vendors and the community are eager to have the event back for 2021.”
In addition to the newly added activities, the festival will also feature a Backyard Competition with Ribs and Chicken, a Kids-Q Competition, Cornhole Tournament, People’s Choice Competition with Boston Butt and Desserts, Arts and Crafts vendors, food vendors, Dog Show, Car Show and the return of the Witches Ride.
“The People’s Choice is always a favorite for everyone attending the festival,” said committee member Vickie Sanders. “Festival goers can try samples of Boston Butt or desserts from the contestants, then vote for their favorite.”
The festival committee is also excited about having the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill truck at this year’s event. Johnsonville has partnered with Nourish One Child to serve brats for a donation to assist the non-profit with providing after school meals.
Registration forms to any of the activities may be picked up at Scottsboro City Hall, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, location on the square or at Patches on Broad Street. Forms may also be printed from the website at www.scottsborobbqfestival.com.
Complete details of each event, rules, times and associated costs are available on the website. You may also email info@scottsborobbqfestival.com with any questions or to receive a digital registration form.
