Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
• William Marcus St. Clair, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
• Timothy Garrett Jones, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rodney Nathaniel Johnson, 36 of Huntsville, was charged with using false identity to obstruct justice.
• Teri Devona Goins, 50 of Woodville, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and failure to appear.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
• Lakin Scott, 34 of Sylvania, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Alicia Megan Payne, 26 of Section, was charged with violation of release order.
• Amber Lynn Morris, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Sandy Rachel Mitchell, 52 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Patrick Scott Knight, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, NOV. 21
• Samantha Talley, 26, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ariel Ward, 30 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 39 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Clark Alspaugh, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a public intoxication warrant.
• Melonie Ervin, 49 of Fort Payne, was charged with public intoxication.
• April Goforth, 35 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Triston Southerland, 27 of Centre, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
• Christopher McDowell, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Maurice Doss, 35, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Russell Keith Neeley, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23
• Tiara Elizabeth Pike, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear
• Dennis Lee Pendall, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order and possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Price, 35 of Altoona, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
• Summer D. Henson, 34 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Troy Anthony Wooten, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
• Lynette Finklea, 38 of Grant, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Wayne Keel, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
• Brian Miller Jr., 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Justin Blake Smith, 30 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, NOV. 28
• Terry Winslett, 23 of Hollywood, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• William Andrew Brown, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
• Chadwick Lee Matthews, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
• Janiece Anderson, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Breanna Collins, 28 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Frank Ward, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
