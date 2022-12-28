A Section man is facing numerous child pornography charges following a tip received by DeKalb County investigators.
DeKalb Sheriff Nick Welden said investigators were made aware that an individual residing near Powell was suspected of being involved in possessing child pornography.
“Investigators received this tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),” said Welden.
Welden said an investigator, assigned to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force went to the residence of Toney Dewayne Chapman, 59 of Section.
“Investigators spoke with the suspect, and he was found to be in possession of numerous illegal images and/or videos that he was storing on a cellphone,” said Welden.
After further interviewing, investigation and digital analysis, Chapman was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
