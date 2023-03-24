This is the second of two installments of Jackson Tales recounting some of the more dramatic, sensational, or bizarre incidents to occur in our county in the last 150 years.
Disasters
Twenty Black convicts on a work detail burned to death in 1936 in the back of a truck deployed from Camp Scottsboro located on Highway 72. The truck skidded on icy roads and spilled gasoline from a drum placed near the prisoners’ lockup in the bed of the truck. The gasoline was ignited by a makeshift stove, which had been lit to keep the caged prisoners warm in near-zero temperatures.
Four children were killed and eight injured in 1960 when a school bus was struck by a freight train near the Fackler depot. A fifth child would die of her injuries one week later. The driver of the bus said that he attempted to stop the bus at the crossing, but his brakes failed. The rear end of the bus was pushed almost one mile down the tracks before coming to a rest.
Thirty two Jackson Countians lost their lives in a tornado that destroyed the town of Paint Rock. Over 300 Jackson Countians were injured. Statewide, 268 died.
Sheila, a seeing eye dog belonging to Sam Huskie of Scottsboro, was poisoned with strychnine in 1958. The Scottsboro Lions Club had paid for the dog and Huskie to undergo training together in California. Three years prior to Sheila’s poisoning, around 100 dogs in Scottsboro had been similarly poisoned, including “Queen,” the Scottsboro Fire Department’s mascot.
TWA Flight 800 crashed shortly after departure from New York’s JFK airport in 1996. On board were five Stevenson residents: Mike and Barbara Scott and their son, Joseph, and Brenda Privett and her son, Thomas Weatherby. The five were flying to Paris on vacation.
Nine of eleven people crossing the Tennessee River on a flat-bottomed fishing boat in choppy waters drowned just short of Starkey Island in 1963. Among the dead were Mrs. Violet Caves, 34, and six of her eleven children.
Three people were killed and seven seriously injured when a gas main explosion devastated downtown Bridgeport in 1999. A fourth person would later die from his injuries. The explosion occurred when a Bridgeport utilities crew was using a backhoe near a gas line.
Quirky Facts
Violence pervaded the county as the result of conflict between landowners and the opposing “Night Riders,” also known as The Tenants’ Union. The Tenants’ Union’s stated purpose was to “keep this land idle until landlords agree to give the tenants a ‘fair deal’ and allow them to raise their families under more favorable circumstances.” In Stevenson, shots were exchanged between protesters and townspeople on Kentucky Avenue. The only casualty reported was Stevenson citizen Bayne Mitchell who, mistakenly believing he’d felled a protester, “became sick and lost his dinner.”
The Third Reich’s “Graf Zeppelin” passed over Jackson County in 1932 on its way to the “Century of Progress” in Chicago. Among the passengers was a stowaway who, as a member of the ground crew, had held on to the tethering lines when the ship left its moorings and had climbed to the passenger gondola. One side of the tailfin of the zeppelin was painted with the Nazi swastika, and the obverse was painted with the German flag. The zeppelin could circle gatherings displaying one graphic or the other, depending on the local residents’ sympathies with the Nazi regime.
The Scottsboro City Council passed an ordinance in 1957 that all dogs, whether lawfully registered or not, had to be confined from Monday to Friday of the first week of the month, a period where stray dogs released from First Monday vendors ran the streets in what Mayor John T. Reid called “the biggest headache of my office.” On a single Monday afternoon in the summer of 1957, a newly hired dogcatcher collected 78 dogs from Scottsboro streets. One witness stated that the dogs were euthanized, killed by gunshots on the grounds of the Scottsboro High School.
The mummified body of Marie O’Day, murdered night club entertainer, was displayed on the courthouse square along with shrunken heads and other “objects of interest to the public” in 1965. O’Day’s body had been submerged for 12 years in the Great Salt Lake before being found “perfectly preserved.” The mummy appeared on an episode of “American Pickers,” but was far from “perfectly preserved” 56 years after her Scottsboro debut.
In 1976, a bank robbery attempt at J.C. Jacobs’ Banking Company Branch in Hollywood was foiled when the would-be robber, Johnny Eugene Carroll, was killed at the front door by gunshots fired by FBI agents who had replaced the bank’s tellers on a tip that the robbery was imminent. Carroll fired a shotgun at one of the agents. One pellet shattered the agent’s glasses and two others hit him in the face without breaking the skin. Otherwise agents were unscathed.
A vagrant was struck by a car and killed beneath an overpass at the intersection of Highways 35 and 72 in 1981. He remained at Scottsboro Funeral Home for three weeks while numerous people attempted to identify him. He was finally buried in an indigent plot in Cedar Hill. In 2014, he was exhumed after similarities were noted between him and the man who headed the FBI’s most wanted list, William Bradford Bishop, who was accused of murdering five members of his family. DNA from the unknown man and Bishop were compared, and the unknown man was discounted as a match. He was reinterred in a new casket and vault.
An alligator was hit by an automobile driven by Hughlon Cornelison near Pikeville store in 1998. The animal, measured by game officials at 10 feet long and 250 pounds, was estimated to be 30 years old. Sheriff’s department deputies lassoed the severely injured alligator using techniques they’d learned from watching wildlife specials on television. The alligator was euthanized by state authorities.
Stevenson residents leveled criticism at the Memphis and Charleston Railroad after a Memphis resident suffering from yellow fever was ejected from a train and left to sit in the waiting room of the Stevenson depot in 1878. The railroad fielded complaints by telling the town’s officials to care for the man with the assurance that the rail line would reimburse the town for the medical bills. The man was loaded into a box car and shuttled out of town to rest on a siding. In writing about the incident, the editor of The Alabama Herald newspaper said he was not in a position to deny that the man had been buried alive, but the editor of The Herald, Alexander Snodgrass, frequently used the paper as an outlet for his sardonic humor.
In 1890, a moonshine still on Little Coon Creek was destroyed not by the internal revenue service but by an irate wife who dumped the contents and much of the hardware into the nearby stream. John Steel’s wife, angered that her husband had been drunk for several days, set out to find the source of his alcohol and cut off his supply.
In 1888, Hugh B. Garland was shot to death by Sheriff W.H. Dicus. As Garland was leaving a saloon on the north side of the square, an argument ensued, and both men drew guns. The fatal shot struck Garland in the heart. Dicus was hit in the leg, arm, and torso by bullets shot by Garland and his brother, E.W. Garland, who emerged from the saloon, took the pistol from his dying brother’s hand, and fired the remaining two bullets at Dicus, whose pistol had been emptied during the altercation.
An estimated 35,000 people attended the 1971 Labor Day First Monday, the largest crowd ever to attend the event.
In 1914, three masked men boarded a train near Stevenson and blew open the safe. They disconnected the locomotive and tender (the coal-bearing car) from the passenger segment of the train and, leaving the train crew behind, opened the throttle wide. The runaway train come to a halt only when its steam was exhausted, a few miles west of Scottsboro. Somewhere along the line, the three escaped with their $100 take.
Charles Lindbergh put on an aerial display in The Spirit of St. Louis for Scottsboro citizens on October 5, 1927.
A depot was constructed at Bellefonte Station (later Hollywood) in 1856. It burned in 1887. The second depot burned in 1891 when thieves set the depot on fire while trying to drill through the floor to drain whiskey barrels being stored above and using matches to light their task.
In 1933, 43 of 67 Alabama counties voted to repeal the 18th amendment, which banned the sale of alcohol. Jackson County, however, voted “dry.” With 3,000 county residents voting, the margin against repealing the amendment carried by 264 votes. Alabama was among 18 states supporting repeal; no state voted to remain dry.
The first diesel locomotive, The Tenneseean, passed through Jackson County in 1941. By 1953, 100% of passenger trains through the county were pulled by diesel power. Southern had purchased its last steam locomotive in 1928, and its aging rolling stock hastened the move to diesel. Passenger service ended in Jackson County in 1967, although The Tennessean continued to stop in Huntsville until it discontinued service on March 30, 1968.
In 1949, the first TV signal was received in Scottsboro when Clyde Williamson, a radio repairman, and “Cricket” Powell engineered a receiver capable of capturing a signal from Atlanta.
Jackson Tales is a collaborative effort between the Jackson County Sentinel and The Jackson County Historical Association (JCHA). Readers with an interest in the history of our county and in its most colorful characters are invited to join the JCHA. Yearly dues are $20 (or $15 for those over 65). Life memberships are $150. Membership requests should be mailed to JCHA, Post Office Box 1494, Scottsboro, Al 35768.
