During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, Drew McNutt spoke to the council to request a tourism grant of $5,000 for the seventh annual Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ fishing tournament, which is scheduled for April 23 at Goose Pond Colony.
The Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ fishing tournament is a nonprofit fishing tournament that donates all of its proceeds to the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama. It’s the largest charity fishing tournament in the country. This year, they plan to have 500 fishermen in 250 boats.
“To this day, we’ve raised and donated $800,000 to the heart center, so this year we’re hoping that we can raise $200,000 to get to the million dollar mark in seven years. A lot of very generous people, some very generous people in this room and this city has helped us out tremendously, not only with the tourism grant in the past but also with street cones, signage, with Goose Pond and a lot of different things,” McNutt said. “(This tournament) is the highlight of our year. It’s our mission and our passion.”
