In 2019, the Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Department won a Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant, a grant they had been going after since 2016.
With this grant, they would get the assistance they needed to get new equipment, including a new fire truck. The truck was originally expected to arrive in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that timeline changed.
This past Tuesday, they were finally able to see the new fire truck arrive to their fire department. With a year delay on the truck delivery and the three-year chase to get the grant in the first place, there always seemed to be a curveball waiting when the Paint Rock firefighters were making any progress.
“It’s like a dream come true, I can’t believe it’s here,” secretary of the department Christy Phelps said. “Setback after setback after setback, it’s finally here.”
One of the biggest improvements to the new truck is just the fact that it and all the equipment on it is new as well as being able to seat more people.
“We recently went through our Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating and it shows that we need to have at least six people on a structure fire,” treasurer Bobby Wilbourn said. “This new truck is a four-door so it can hold five crew members and of course we always need a backup truck so one of the others will be the backup truck now. That and it just being new, with all the latest updated equipment that we need for fire, rescue or anything alone those lines.”
The next step for the department will be to try and get a new brush truck. For now, however, they’re enjoying messing with the new fire truck, admiring the equipment and being thankful for the opportunity.
“Take care of your volunteer fire departments, in a lot of cases they’re your first line of defense for any situation so support your local volunteer fire departments and if you can’t support them financially, join the department,” said Wilbourn. “If you can’t do anything but wave a flashlight to direct traffic, we always need all the help we can get to do the things that we can get to help us do the things that we need to do. I’ve been here over 40 years now, I’m getting a little slower, I’m getting like these old trucks. Support your local volunteer fire departments.”
