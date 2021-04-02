Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
• Corey Dale Holt, 28 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
• Nicholas Taylor Tidwell, 25 of Woodville, was arrested on an amended probation revocation.
• Amanda Nicole Pilgrim, 32 of Bridgeport, was charged with identity theft and two counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
• William Baily Hall Jr., 24 of Langston, was charged with cruelty to animals.
• Nathan Ireland Campbell, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
• At 2:07 p.m., a report of violation of protection order in the 1700 block of Veterans Drive.
• At 5:12 p.m., a report of harassing communications in the 2900 block of Broad Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
• Thomas James, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
• Bryan Richard Hodges, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
