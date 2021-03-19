Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 15
• Donald Joe Hammonds, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Gina Mae Benefield, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property first degree.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
• Jason Puckett, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• David Chase Stewart, 37 of Bridgeport, was arrested on five counts of bond forfeiture and charged with seven counts of failure to appear.’
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
• Delores McCutchen, 69 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bryan McCutchen, 53 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alison Elizabeth Dwyer, 34 of Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Heath Chapman, 39 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to pay.
• Amber Lynn Stafford, 24 of Florence, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tabetha Lee Mullican, 22 of Rainsville, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
• Haley Petty, 23 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Jeremy Chambers, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Connie Steele, 46 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Casey Tapley, 30 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and DUI.
• Ricky Eugene Bozarth, 49 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• April Ilene Denson, 36 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jacob Lee Correll, 29 of Ider, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
• At 11:54 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 500 block of Willow Street.
• At 2:38 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Sebring Drive.
• At 4:28 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:45 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:50 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 9:20 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and possession of a controlled substance in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:14 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and DUI.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 15
• Jonathan Satterwaite, 29 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Haley Beth Petty, 23 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
• Michael Pendergrass, 19 of Grant, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carolyn Bynum, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• William Dawson, 36 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
• Aaron Blake Miles, 29 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Alexa Spring Hinkle, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Roseanna Lee Williamson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
• Brandy Smith, 29 of Utah, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Daniel Cornelison, 32 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Timothy Mark Hurley, 46 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher York, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joe Glover, 51 of Selma, was ordered to serve 25 days in city jail.
• Amanda Lynn Carr, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jeremy Chambers, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Connie Steele, 46 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• April Ilene Denson, 36 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jessica Casey Tapley, 30 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and DUI.
