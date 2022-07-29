Gerald Carter has been working with cars since he was a kid. Before he was even legally old enough to drive, Carter already owned three cars at 15 and loved to work with all three. To no surprise, he got into the car business, graduating college with a degree in mechanics and business management. From there, he found a business partner to work with and opened up Affordable Auto, running that business for seven years before selling it and moving to work at Grant Tire and Auto as it’s general manager. After working there for several years, Carter wanted to get back to owning his own shop.
“I wanted to be in charge of my own future,” Carter said. “I wanted to be an entrepreneur, have my own shop and basically be in charge of the success or failure of my own financial future.”
From there, he found out through a friend that Jimmy Rousseau, owner of Rousseau’s Auto Service, was looking to sell his shop. Already knowing Rousseau, Carter eventually bought the shop from him, being thankful to take over Rousseau’s shop.
“I feel very blessed and fortunate to take over the business that he started 40 years ago. Rousseau was a great guy and a good, honest shop owner,” Carter said. “Generally speaking, if you talk to people about the auto repair industry, a lot of people have had bad experiences at shops and I have not met a person that has ever had anything bad to say about Rousseau or the service they received here. I think that’s a testament to Rousseau and the way he did business and I’m trying to do the same thing.”
With Carter Automotive, Carter looks to bring a one-stop shop to all customers, doing nearly every kind of work with cars except alignments.
“I wanted to be a one-stop facility, I wanted people to be able to bring their cars here and me be able to take care of any problems that arose. Rousseau never did tires, never cared anything about doing tires. One of the first things I did when I bought the place from him was buying a tire machine and balancer and started being able to service tires here,” Carter said. “I want people that come here to know that no matter what they need done that I can take care of it for them.”
For Carter, he considers a full parking lot to be a good day. Since opening, Carter has stayed busier than he could have hoped for, due in large part to customers following from either Rousseau’s or Grant Tire and Auto.
“You can’t ask for anything better in this line of business to come in and have cars and people waiting in the parking lot for you to get here,” Carter said. “I feel like it’s worked out great, Roussea did a good job of letting people know that he was selling the place but I was taking over and that I would still continue to take just as good care of them as he did and I had an abundance of customers follow me from Grant to do business with me here. That’s very humbling, that means a lot, for people to come that far and to drive right past other repair facilities to do business with me is very humbling,”
As a business owner, Carter tries to help in the community where he can, currently looking to collect school supplies, sponsoring football games, having a banner at DAR High School’s football field, in Grant and working with some of the more local charity organizations, such as The Well and Helping Hands, even doing some work for needy people in the area with repairs on their vehicles for no charge, including a double amputee who was needing to use public transportation to get to and from the hospital because his van needed work. Carter heard about it and organized the repair.
“I don’t do that for the recognition, I didn’t do that for people to tap me on the back, I did that because that young man needed a helping hand,” Carter said. “He’s already on a fixed income so I got his van up here, I worked with one of the local towing companies and they donated their services to get the van up here. I got with a couple of the local part stores and they were kind enough to donate the parts we needed to fix the vehicle and I donated the labor and we were able to get that young man’s van up and going so he could have that little bit of independence back and he could use his own vehicle to get back and forth from the hospital.”
In his years of running a business, the biggest lesson learned for Carter was simply to be honest with people.
“Vehicles in general don’t all have the same problems all the time. If a customer has a problem and you don’t know why it’s doing what it’s doing, tell them ‘I don’t know why it’s doing what it’s doing but if you leave it here we’ll be glad to figure it out,’ but that’s the important thing is honesty and that’s across the board,” Carter said.
