Owner Gerald Carter (far right) and his staff at Carter Automotive. Opening a little over a year ago, Carter has been pleased with the amount of work he and his staff has had over that time. Pictured left to right: Blaine Gardner, Scott Murray, Nick Hall, Zach Patton, Dylan Wright, Gerald Carter.

 Sentinel Photo | Hunter Jones

Gerald Carter has been working with cars since he was a kid. Before he was even legally old enough to drive, Carter already owned three cars at 15 and loved to work with all three. To no surprise, he got into the car business, graduating college with a degree in mechanics and business management. From there, he found a business partner to work with and opened up Affordable Auto, running that business for seven years before selling it and moving to work at Grant Tire and Auto as it’s general manager. After working there for several years, Carter wanted to get back to owning his own shop.

“I wanted to be in charge of my own future,” Carter said. “I wanted to be an entrepreneur, have my own shop and basically be in charge of the success or failure of my own financial future.”

