Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, MAY 21
• A report of theft on County Road 491 in Stevenson.
• A report of a domestic incident on County Road 358 in Rosalie.
• A report of harassment on Thompson Street in Pisgah.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
• A report of burglary on County Road 265 in Section.
MONDAY, MAY 24
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 97 in Flat Rock.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 21
• Thomas DeWayne Bailey, 48 of Valley Head, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Paul N. Dunn, 52 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Brittany Taylor Smith, 25 of Fort Payne, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Jimmy Crawford Smith, 42 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
• Larry Foster Carlton Jr., 24 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christy Shumake, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
• Shannon Michelle Sullivan, 49 of Grant, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Terry Shane Williams, 26 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
MONDAY, MAY 24
• Timothy Randall Frazier, 41, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• James Wendel Guest, 40 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Shawnice Lindor, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Charles McKee, 32 of Kady, Texas, was arrested on three counts of bond removal and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Bradley Wilson Miller, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• David Lamar Pannell, 49 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Samuel Clay Richey, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Colton Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Tony Ray Sargent Jr., 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Hollie Hall, 40 of Hollywood, was charged with bail jumping.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
• Julia Michelle Walters, 44 of Henagar, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 21
• Veronica King, 33 of Collinsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Billy Joe Smith, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and obstructing governmental operations.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
• Sabrina L. Owens, 38 of Andrews, South Carolina, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly
• Terry Allen Green, 39 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
• Jared Blake Beason, 26 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Crystal Leann Holman, 35 of Section, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Anthony Dano, 20 of Toney, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Pannell, 49 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mark Brandon Parker, 33 of Gadsden, was arrested on a Shelby County warrant.
• Matthew Weldon, 54 of Dutton, was charged with violation of open container law and public intoxication.
• Samuel Wilson, 32 of Hollywood, was charged with violation of open container law and public intoxication.
MONDAY, MAY 24
• Bradley Wilson Miller, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband third degree and failure to appear.
• Lisa Jo Cupp, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jamyrah Ingram, 22 of Guntersville, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• James Anthony Knight, 34 of Hollywood, was arrested on a domestic violence third degree warrant.
• Steven Straatman, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dillion Howard Eason, of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Evan Brannon, 40 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Tiffany Glover, 33, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Frazier, 23 of New Hope, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles D. Olinger, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.