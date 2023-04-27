Jackson County motorists should expect delays and seek other routes as a paving project has begun on a busy Alabama highway.
The Alabama Department of Transportation began a resurfacing project on Highway 40 heading up Sand Mountain on Thursday. The paving project begins at the foot of Sand Mountain were Highway 40 meets Highway 35 in Scottsboro to the Highway 40/Highway 71 intersection in Pleasant View, which is just north of Dutton.
