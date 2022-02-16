The Beta Club engineering team at Scottsboro Junior High School has been working hard as they prepare to compete at the Alabama State Beta Convention next week.
The engineering team is an extension of the career tech engineering classes.
Teacher Kyle Lewis is the instructor of the engineering classes. The Beta Club engineering team is chosen by winning a tryout competition.
This year’s team members are Isabelle Nelson, Tatum Shelton, Patton Russell, Caroline Dawson, and Lydia Bell.
In order to be ready for the state competition, the team practices before school two days a week for several months. They will compete against teams from across the state in the engineering competition. They will have 45 minutes to build a design that represents a vertical maze.
The invention must be constructed on a piece of foam board 30 inches by 40 inches. The invention may have parts that suspend beyond the board but cannot be braced, tethered, or supported by anything other than the board.
The team will be given a list of materials, and all their chosen materials must fit into a closed ten gallon plastic storage container with a lid. All construction must be done on-site. No steps can be pre-assembled and construction pieces must be separate. The board must be free of any writing or marks.
This year’s team has been working on their design for several weeks, and they will be ready to compete at the convention in Birmingham on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Their project will be judged on complexity, creativity, critical thinking, team communication, and overall quality.
Since the competition’s induction in 2016, the SJHS engineering team has placed in the top five in the state every year. This includes three state championships and one national championship. This year’s team hopes to carry on that tradition with another successful engineering design.
“It has always been an honor and privilege to get to work with some of the brightest young minds in Scottsboro through this competition,” says Lewis. “I wish this team the best of luck in their competition.
