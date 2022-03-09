Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
• Jonathan Lee Knicely, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with improper tag, no insurance and driving while license suspended.
• Bridget Lawhorne, 27 of Bridgeport, was charged with promoting prison contraband third degree.
• Haydn Farish Glenn Alexander, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Rodney Wayne Clines, 34 of Rainsville, was arrested on an assault third degree warrant.
• Tristan Dane Corbitt, 36 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Patrick D. Doss, 40 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Carl Geckles, 65 of Grant, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
• Courtney Hobbs, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Marty Alan Outlaw, 58 of Fyffe, was charged with violation of release order.
• Lynn Marie Pferdehirt, 41 of Pisgah, was charged with drug court violation.
• Jerry D. Plott, 55 of Albertville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
• Bradley Eugene Vickery, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• David Joseph Wells, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with attempt to elude.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
• Jessica Marie Jent, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct, theft fourth degree and no insurance.
• Steven Clayton, 69 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jeffery Scott Evans, 35 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Buddy Lee Parson, 28 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
• Alex Chase Quarles, 20 of Bridgeport, was charged with fleeing to elude.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
• Enos Noe Ambrocio Deleon, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI.
• Susan Elizabeth Saint, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Brandon Jacob Varnell, 34 of Trenton, was charged with failure to appear.
• John White, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
MONDAY, MARCH 7
• Michael Bailey, 47 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Daniel Wayne Kendrick, 56 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
• Demarious Williams, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a criminal mischief third degree warrant.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
• Robert Emmett Hughes IV, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Rickey Lee McKelvey, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
• Taylor Mechelle Benton, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, MARCH 7
• Alvin Paschal, 39 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Courtney Renee Neal, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin Robert Tate, 48 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
