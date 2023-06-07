Three members of the 2023 graduating class from North Sand Mountain High School have been awarded the J.V. and Lillie Buckner Memorial Scholarship. All three young ladies plan to continue their studies in the medical field.
Kaylen Hamlen, Skye Giles, and Angelina Sanders were presented the scholarship during the Awards Program at North Sand Mountain. This scholarship is presented in memory of J.V. and Lillie Buckner who were life-long residents of Flat Rock. Its purpose is to encourage students to continue to pursue their educational dream.
Kaylen Hamlen will be attending the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga where she will study nursing. She has plans to become a nurse practitioner. Kaylen graduated from Northeast Alabama Community College prior to receiving her high school diploma. She earned an associate’s degree in science Transfer Nursing and an associate’s degree in art.
Skye Giles will be continuing her education at Northeast Alabama Community College where she will study nursing. She plans to become a registered nurse and pursue travel nursing. Skye is a National SkillsUSA champion. She became the first national champion in EPCOT’s Medical Program’s history.
Angelina Sanders plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College where she will study nursing. She will continue her education studying for her bachelor’s degree and hopes to work as an NICU nurse.
