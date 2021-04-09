A DeKalb-Jackson Water District employee has been charged with stealing customers’ credit or debit card numbers.
DeKalb Sheriff Nick Welden said Jessica Kay Hosch, 33 of Rainsville, was charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and three counts of identity theft.
“She would obtain the credit or debit card numbers when customers would pay their bill, and then use to make online purchases,” said Welden. “During the investigation, we have found two victims of her crime that live in DeKalb County.”
Welden said the investigation is ongoing as more charges are possible.
“We are asking all customers of the DeKalb-Jackson Water District to check their bank statements, and if you find any fraudulent charges, please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801,” said Welden.
Welden said his office is in appreciation of the cooperation of the DeKalb-Jackson Water District, located in Ider, during the investigation.
Hosch was placed in the DeKalb County Jail, where she later was released on an $82,500 bond.
