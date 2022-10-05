Scottsboro High School’s Junior Civitan Club is taking donations for their upcoming silent auction, This is their only fundraiser, and they are hoping it will be as successful as it has been the past three years.
Sheila Robertson is the sponsor for this club which has over 70 members. Leading the club are President Anna Stuart Dawson, Vice President Sadye Webb, Secretary Paige Giles and Treasurer Kaitlyn Price.
The silent auction will be conducted at the high school’s first home basketball game in November. They are seeking public support of their club and projects. Any individual, group, or business may make a donation by contacting a member of the club or Robertson.
Donations may include gift cards, goodie bags or baskets, or any item you would like to contribute. You might think about getting a restaurant gift card from one of your favorite places to eat either in Scottsboro or neighboring cities.
You could make up your own basket featuring things you like. The possibilities are endless, and all will be greatly appreciated.
With the money raised from last year’s auction, the students were able to adopt a mother and her two children from Christmas Charities. They provided food and Christmas presents for this family.
Students also adopted angels from the Angel Tree at one of the local Rehab/Nursing Homes. This helped purchase items for the residents to make their Christmas a little more joyful.
The club hopes to adopt a family or two from Christmas Charities this year. They look forward to helping these families have a better Christmas. They will also help with residents at the local Rehab/Nursing Homes again.
The students are currently filling shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse. These are due at the end of this month. Many boxes are already filled and waiting to be mailed.
Club members also assist at various community events including Art Sunday and the various events on the square throughout the year. This is how they earn their service hours.
Out of town donations may be mailed to Scottsboro High School, Attn: Sheila Robertson, 25053 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, AL 35768. It would be greatly appreciated if all donations could be received by Oct. 31.
If you have any questions, you may call Robertson at the above mentioned telephone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.