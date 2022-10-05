Scottsboro High School’s Junior Civitan Club is taking donations for their upcoming silent auction,  This is their only fundraiser, and they are hoping it will be as successful as it has been the past three years.

Sheila Robertson is the sponsor for this club which has over 70 members. Leading the club are President Anna Stuart Dawson, Vice President Sadye Webb, Secretary Paige Giles and Treasurer Kaitlyn Price.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.