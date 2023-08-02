At a called meeting last week, the Scottsboro Board of Education approved several personnel changes. These changes were made as this school year gets ready to start this week,
Retirement
- Ken Holder, Director of Transportation, Maintenance, and Safety, effective September 1
Resignation
- Lauren Copeland, OSR Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Nelson Elementary School, effective July 25
Transfer
- Sarah Carlson from instructional assistant at Collins Intermediate School to sixth grade teacher at Collins Intermediate School, effective August 1, pending reciprocity of certification from the Alabama State Department of Education
Employment
- Russ Smith as Director of Informational Technology, effective August 1
- Kayla Short as OSR Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Nelson Elementary School, effective August 1
