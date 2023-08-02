This year’s Teen Toolbox week began July 11 at the Stevenson Public Library. During this week teen volunteers gathered at the library to work together on projects that would improve their hometown.
“Teen Toolbox focuses on making community projects to help the beautification of our town,” said Stevenson Library director Christie Pierce. “We will find a particular project that we feel needs some TLC, and work on those projects.”
Teen Toolbox, which was previously called Teen Week, began over seven years ago and has been going strong ever since.
“Teens that want to see a change in the community, are not scared of work and enjoy projects are the ones who participate,” Pierce said. “Most of the volunteers that help with the summer reading program participate in Teen Toolbox.”
This year one of the big projects included repainting a Coca-Cola mural located in downtown Stevenson.
“After that task was completed, the teens put a fresh coat of paint in the children’s library and rearranged,” Pierce said.
After that hard work, it was time for the teens in attendance to learn and talk about grocery shopping on a budget.
“The teens prepared a menu, we went grocery shopping and they later cooked for the community helpers,” Pierce said. “Each group had a budget of $50 to spend. They soon realized how expensive it was to feed multiple people and get the best product for their money.”
Teen Toolbox serves not only as a good learning tool for the teens who participate, but it also helps draw other teens into the library.
“The teens talk to their friends about the things they get to do,” Pierce said.
The program and the help of the teens is also beneficial for the Stevenson community.
“The benefit for the community is having a project that needs a facelift, and having a group of teens come in and do it,” Pierce said.
Perhaps the biggest benefit of Teen Toolbox week was for the teens themselves.
“The teens are able to take ownership in these projects” Pierce said. “These teens feel good knowing that the projects that were completed, they had a huge part of.”
For Pierce, the best part of Teen Toolbox week was seeing everyone working together.
“They all were working toward the same goal,” she said. “Continuously building their social skills, reading tape measures, measuring cups, reading directions, grocery shopping on a budget and the best way to paint on brick and wood are some of the skills they took part in.”
Lilly Rowe, one of the teens who participated in the week, enjoyed spending the week volunteering for her community.
“It has been rewarding to see others go check out the projects that we completed,” Rowe said. “It also was good to hear them say how good our cooking was.”
Paisley Millraney said she had fun doing everything throughout the week.
“This opportunity gave me a chance to meet new people, and make new friends,” Milraney said.
Mary Kate Chisenall added, “These activities force you out of your comfort bubble, and you realize you can be a leader.”
Other participants and volunteers in Teen Toolbox week included Logan Elliot, Heath Roach, Lucas Rowe, Hope Bell, Blaine Rodgers, Faith Bell, Monica Davis, Laura Rowe and Meghan Miller.
The teens wrapped up their week of hard work by heading to Spring Valley Beach for a day of fun in the sun.
