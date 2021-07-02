As time draws near for the 2021-2022 school year, the Scottsboro City School System has announced the requirements for virtual learning. This option will be available for families, and the requirements have been announced for parents who choose this option for their children.
A Virtual Learning Information Meeting schedule has been announced for families who are interested in participating in virtual learning for the upcoming year. Parent/guardian participation in one of the meetings is required as part of the virtual learning program application process.
Students who will be in grades 4-8 should attend the meeting on July 6 at 5 p.m. or July 7 at l p.m. Students who will be in grades 9-12 should attend the meeting on July 6 at 6 p.m. or July 7 at 10:30 a.m. All meetings will be held at the Page Administration Building.
Additional information along with the required virtual learning application may be found at the Scottsboro City Schools website www.scottsboroschools.net.
Students who choose this option will be expected to maintain sufficient academic progress. The handbook found on the website outlines the procedures and expectations for families who choose this option.
Classes for the SCS Online Learning Option will begin on Monday, August 24. Students will have access to communicate with SCS faculty and/or facilitators, but the online learning option does not provide live instruction as an option.
Students will be expected to complete assignments on a regular basis. For attendance purposes, Pre-K through sixth grade students should sign in daily into the online learning platform between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 who complete assignments regularly and on time are considered present.
Grades for online students will be calculated using the same process as traditional students.
Technology devices will be available for online students and will be issued by individual schools. Students who have their own devices should use them rather than be issued a SCS device. A $50 deposit fee will be due upon pickup for the device.
For families with multiple students in the same household, the deposit for additional devices will be $25 per device.
State testing is required for all students in grades 2-12, and parents will be notified when their students should report to their designed schools for the tests. All students who participate in the SCS online learning program will be required to participate in state testing.
Much more information will be available at the required meetings. Parents and students who are interested must attend one of the meetings.
