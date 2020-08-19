Andrew Hodges, MD, FACP, an internist practicing in Scottsboro has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the society of internists. The distinction recognizes achievements in internal medicine, the specialty of adult medical care.
Hodges was elected upon the recommendation of peers and the review of ACP’s Credentials Subcommittee. He may now use the letters “FACP” after his name in recognition of this honor.
Hodges is affiliated with HealthPointe Primary Care, Scottsboro's newest multi-provider primary care clinic.
He is board certified in internal medicine. He received the Best of Jackson County/Best Physician award in 2019; he is a member of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American College of Physicians.
A 2004 graduate of UAH, Hodges earned a medical degree from the University of South Alabama in 2009 and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Kentucky in 2012.
He moved back to Scottsboro in 2012 to aid in starting the hospitalist program at Highlands Medical Center.
Hodges lives and plays in Scottsboro. He and his lovely wife, Sarah Hodges, have two children, Carter (12) and Miles (9).
ACP is the largest medical specialty organization and the second-largest physician group in the United States. ACP members include 143,000 internal medicine physicians (internists), related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. Follow ACP on Twitter and Facebook.
