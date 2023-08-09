The United States Geological Survey is asking citizens in Alabama to send in their dead butterflies, moths and skippers in order to establish a Lepidoptera Research Collection.
According to a press release from USGS, “These specimens will help USGS scientists identify contaminants and environmental factors which may be contributing to the decline of insect populations.”
The USGS Environmental Organic Chemistry unit will specifically be looking at the occurrence of antibiotics, pesticides, hormones and mycotoxins in the collected specimens.
Residents in Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas are also being asked to participate in this pilot study.
“There are some questions that can’t effectively be answered without help from a lot of people. It’s what makes citizen science so special and valuable,” said Julie Dietze, USGS scientist-in-charge of the effort. “Collections like this one are important because they have the potential to provide scientists now, and 20 years from now, access to specimens. Without the specimens it will be far more difficult to answer questions related to contaminants and environmental health.”
Insects submitted for this study must already be dead and not collected alive. They must also measure at least two inches long.
Species that are protected under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Endangered Species Act, or listed as threatened or endangered under state law, will not be accepted. In Alabama, this includes Mitchell’s Satyr butterfly.
If you stumble upon a dead butterfly, moth or skipper, and wish to participate in the program, place the specimen inside a resealable plastic bag.
“It’s okay to combine and send damaged or not fully intact specimens,” according the USGS press release.
To aid in preservation, freeze the specimens if you don’t plan to ship them within three days of finding them.
You may place the resealable bag inside a sealed envelope and mail your specimens to the following address: USGS LRC, 1217 Biltmore Drive, Lawrence, KS 66049.
The deadline to submit to this program is November 1, 2023.
