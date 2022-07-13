During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council certified the elections for city council places three and four, as both places came without opposition, leading to council member Mike Ashburn and council President Richard Bailey to be officially re-elected onto the city council.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as a city council member for the last three and a half years, it’s an exciting time to be on the city council right now, a lot of things going on and I’m looking forward to the next term, thank you all,” Ashburn said.
