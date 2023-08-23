The Jackson County Commission held a meeting and work session on Aug. 14. There were 11 items on the meeting and seven discussion items across three departments for the work session.
The first item on the agenda was the approval to sign both a resolution and loan agreement with the Alabama Transportation Infrastructure Bank relating to limited obligation revenue bond. The bond would give the commission $4.5 million with a 3.78% interest rate, with the bond payment lasting over 15 years, with an optional redemption period after 10 years. The $4.5 million obtained would go towards road and bridge work. The bond funds would be paid out to the commission on Aug. 29. The motion for this bond was unanimously approved.
Next, the commission discussed extending their contract with Viapath for Jackson County Jail. The contract extension would give the commission a revenue share increase to 55% from 44% as well as a one-time technology grant of $50,000. The contract extension was unanimously approved.
The county commission unanimously approved the purchase of new poll pads. They purchased 50 new poll pads for a total of $61,235 with the funds coming from the general fund.
Next, the County Commission approved motions to hire six new people to various Jackson County departments.
Afterwards, the County Commission approved a surplussing equipment proposal from the Public Works Department. They would surplus two T480 trucks, looking to auction the vehicles off around Sept. 19 or Sept. 20.
The County Commission re-appointed Lorraine Holmes to the Board of Equalization, continuing her eight years of service to the board.
The County Commission then moved into the work session, first hearing from the Solid Waste Department with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management regarding environmental investigation and compliance. After that, they were handed some paperwork and given an update on the
Next, the Commission heard about an update on the docks at Jackson County Park. Jackson County Parks Director Steven Pereira has requested quotes from some dock builders on replacing some docks. So far, he’s had one quote back concerning replacing the uncovered dock in the campgrounds. The quote would be for a stationary dock. After some brief discussion, Commission Chairman Bill Nance suggested that Pereira check the docks around the campground and seeing which docks may not be needed anymore and seeing if any can be removed before repairing or replacing the other docks.
County Engineer Jonathan Campbell then spoke with the commission. First, he spoke about County Road 38 repairs, updating the commission on proposals for work on the road. Campbell then spoke with the Commission about the 2024 Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan. The plan has a list of projects with the funds being bonded, requiring the work to be done within three years, which Campbell says they anticipate finishing before that three-year period. The proposal for the plan was put in for next week’s Commission meeting.
Finally, Sheriff Rocky Harnen spoke to the Commission about School Resource Officers for Jackson County Schools. The school board has been paying SRO salaries however they haven’t been able to pay workers compensation. The board reached out and suggested the county picking back up the SRO salaries and the school board reimbursing the county as well as paying the workers compensation. The commission decided to re-enter into a meeting in order to approve the agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.