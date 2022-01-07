Andy Blalock, of Athens, has qualified in the May 24 Republican Primary in Alabama’s Congressional District 5.
Calling himself a teacher, rancher, hard-working taxpayer and Trump patriot, Blalock said he is an outsider, who has been running an issue-oriented campaign outlining exactly what he is going to do as the next Congressman.
Blalock said he is the only candidate who has pledged to serve on the Election Integrity Caucus. He said he is also the only candidate with a plan to stop illegal immigration once and for all, and also the only candidate to call for impeach of President Biden over the loss of life and botching of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
As an educator, Blalock said he has come out strongly for a parental bill of rights and opposition to the teaching of critical race theory. He has also signed the “No New Taxes” pledge and the Term Limits pledge.
“Our team has been aggressively door knocking for months,” said Blalock. “Voters are responding to my message. They like my plans and that I am ready to tackle the tough issues on day one. Alabama doesn’t want any more politically-connected or professional politicians. They want a courageous conservative who will get things done.”
Blalock said he was the first male in his family to attend college and earn a degree. He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 2007 with a degree in biology and secondary education.
He moved to Huntsville in 2007 and has been teaching for the Academy for Science & Foreign Language 14 years as a middle school science teacher, SGA sponsor and Positive Behavioral Instructional Support chair.
He loves basketball and has coached youth teams and middle school. In 2011, he moved to Athens and purchased Grassland Ranch, where he has taught kids and adults how to ride horses and barrel race.
Blalock has served as the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) director over 13 North Alabama counties and developed the “Honey Pot Barrel Racing Productions,” hosting barrel racing events all over Alabama and Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.