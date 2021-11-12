Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
• Tanya Young, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Elizabeth Johnson, 44 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
• Eric Rhett Hilderbrand, 33 of Attalla, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kathy Gifford, 53 of New Hope, was charged with DUI.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
• Jeremy Chambers, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Zachary Lee Blevins, 34 of Flat Rock, was charged with DUI.
• Robert M. Gorsuch, 41 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Kristin Hambrick, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with animal cruelty.
• Stacy Coleen Martin, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Byron Keith Shirey, 61 of Dutton, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Perry Alexander Stevenson, 37 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Shea Walden, 30 of Oneonta, was charged with probation violation.
• Derrick William York, 39 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
• Melissa Dawn Barnes, 30 of Fackler, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Kimberly Daughtery, 34 of Laurel, Mississippi, was charged with public intoxication.
• Derick Lynn Martin, 36 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Sanford Franklin Roberts, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
• Stephen Austin West, 24 of Albertville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Chadwick Demar Provens, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Perry Alexander Stevenson, 37 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
• Karen Zenns, 49 of North Carolina, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Danan Wayne Wells, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a domestic violence menacing warrant.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
• Chadwick Scott Thompson, 46 of Rainsville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Derick Lynn Martin, 36 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
• Joey Wayne McElyea, 57 of Attalla, was charged with public intoxication.
• Amanda Nicole Guffey, 44 of Section, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.