The student tellers for the Scottsboro High School Redstone Federal Credit Union branch wear their official shirts as they work during the WIN period each day. With Melinda Sommers, SHS branch manager/student teller supervisor, are the tellers, from left, Johny Felix, Kennedy Key, Cadence Key, Jake Thomas Benson, McGowan Holt, Caroline Sanders, Stone Staton, and Kaylee Rogers. A RFCU official and the high school administration, Principal Brad Dudley, and Assistant Principals Scott Hodges and Allyn Russell were also present as the student branch opened for business.