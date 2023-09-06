Scottsboro High School is thrilled to have been chosen as one of Redstone Federal Credit Union’s school branch locations. The branch is now open each day during the WIN period and is run by student tellers. This is RFCU’s eighth high school branch.
There are eight student tellers who were trained during the summer to be able to work at the SHS location. Malinda Sommers is the faculty member who has assumed the role as branch manager and student teller supervisor. The tellers are Jake Thomas Benson, Johny Felix, Cadence Key, Kennedy Key, McGowan Holt, Kaylee Rogers, Caroline Sanders, and Stone Staton.
“We are supported by our local Scottsboro branch and by Billy Baskins, Regional Representative,” said Sommers. “RFCU has been so wonderful to our students who are participating the program.”
“We are very excited to have a branch at Scottsboro High School,” stated Miki Frasier, Regional Coordinator for the Schools Program. “The teachers and students there are top notch.”
Sommers and the eight students spent part of their summer in training where they actually worked at a RFCU branch. They were put in real situations and participated in labs at the local branch to prepare for this job. While the students are not paid as they work at the school branch, they were paid during their training.
“Redstone’s train/retrain mentality allows students to do live work in a safe environment,” added Sommers. “They learn that there is no mistake that can’t be fixed. They also learn how to balance fun and responsibility.”
Students learn that everybody at RFCU starts out as a teller. You can work your way up from there.
During the WIN period when the SHS branch is open, the tellers are expected to be responsible and friendly. No phones are allowed while they work. They ask for your ID and follow banking rules and confidentiality. Students have to touch and count money every day.
Already over 60 new accounts have been opened. That is one thing the student tellers can not do, but special days are set aside for that. The next day is September 5.
When the student tellers are not busy, they reach out to students passing by and talk with them about the bank. The goal is to have over half of the student body interact with the bank this school year.
The SHS branch is available for the students and everyone who works at the school. It is also available to adults who might be in the school during WIN and want to do some banking business. Student tellers are able to cash checks, take cash deposits up to $2,000 per transaction, do cash withdrawals up to $300 per transaction, take loan payments, and transfer funds to another Redstone member.
Coming soon is the SHS infinity debit card which will be available to any RFCU member. You just have to change your current debit card for the new one. This is only available with a Redstone checking account. The best thing about using this debit card is that every time you use it, the school earns 10 cents. The more you use your Scottsboro debit card, the more cash back Redstone can put toward teaching and learning programs for the students.
More information about the Membership Drive will be on the high school’s social media and on morning announcements. Students may also drop by the school branch during WIN each day and ask one of the student tellers any questions they may have.
Presently, Sommers has to be at school for the SHS branch to open. However, Danya Veneable and Avery Hammon are undergoing training to be the faculty/staff back-ups.
This experience for the student tellers helps them learn about financial responsibility as well as more about the banking industry. It has already led to one of the student tellers doing Coop at the local branch.
