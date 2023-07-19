At their July meeting, the Jackson County Board of Education approved several purchases, contracts, and bids in preparation for the upcoming school year. The first order of business at this meeting was to approve the name for the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy.
The board approved the purchase of third grade desks in the amount of $127, 135 from Interior Elements. This is a state contract. They approved the property purchase from Margie Waldrop adjoining the Stevenson Elementary School property in the amount of $50,000.
A contract between the Jackson County Board of Education and Ramona Evans, O&M Certified Specialist was approved as was a contract with Twin Acres Physical Therapy. The board also approved a contract with Prohealth Therapy Services, occupational therapy services, and with Sara E. Condra, licensed/certified interpreter for the deaf, These contracts are for the 2023-2024 school year.
A bid in the amount of $131,599 was approved from C&C Oxygen Co. for the purchase of a GTAW Longitudinal Seam Welder. This was with Livingston funds.
The board approved a bid from P&C Construction for the demolition and installation of temporary bleachers at Pisgah High School and North Sand Mountain High School. This includes site-prep and all materials. Superintendent Jason Davidson said this should be done in time for the upcoming football season. “We want to be sure the area is safe for all fans as well as the players.”
The memorandum of understanding between the Jackson County Board of Education, Alabama A&M University, and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System for the collaborative use of the Paint Rock Valley High School property was approved. Board President Chad Gorham said, “The board is excited to be moving forward with the Paint Rock Valley property.” Alabama A&M President Dr. Daniel Wims, Dr. Majed El-Dweik, and Mike Sims, director at Graham Farm and Nature Center, were present for the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.