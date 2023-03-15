The marching bands from North Jackson High School and Scottsboro High School combined some of their members to form the Jackson County All-Star Band.
This group of talented musicians made the trip to Chicago last week. They were among the bands chosen to march in Chicago's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. During their stay in the city, the band members were able to visit attractions, eat at a variety of restaurants, do some shopping, and have a great time. Band directors and a group of band parents accompanied the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.