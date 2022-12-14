Dual enrollment students in Jackson County are being offered an opportunity from J. F. Drake Community and Technical College in Huntsville to complete their degrees while still in high school. This was recently announced by EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology).
According to Jordan Cain, precision machining instructor at EPCOT, Drake will be sending a bus for the students at EPCOT at no cost. This bus will run on Tuesday and Thursday nights and will transport students from EPCOT to Drake for classes. The bus will return the students home after classes each of these evenings.
This is huge news for students looking to complete their degrees while in high school. These classes are free of charge to all dual enrollment students with a 2.0 or higher grade point average.
The machining and welding instructors from EPCOT have also accepted positions at Drake to teach these classes for the dual enrollment program. Drake will provide the students with elite partnerships in Huntsville with opportunities at NASA, Blue Origin, Dynetics, as well as others.
Students wishing more detailed information should contact EPCOT or their school counselor. They will provide more facts about the times for the bus and classes.
