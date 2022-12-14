Dual enrollment students in Jackson County are being offered an opportunity from J. F. Drake Community and Technical College in Huntsville to complete their degrees while still in high school. This was recently announced by EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology).

According to Jordan Cain, precision machining instructor at EPCOT, Drake will be sending a bus for the students at EPCOT at no cost. This bus will run on Tuesday and Thursday nights and will transport students from EPCOT to Drake for classes. The bus will return the students home after classes each of these evenings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.