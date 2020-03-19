Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 16
• Kaleb A. Hughes, 21 of Dawson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Wade Thompson, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation.
• Christopher Boyd Alfaro, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
• Joseph D. Sutphin was arrested on a capias warrant.
• Terry Eugene Stone, 60 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Trisha Nicole Henderson, 33 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Charles August Langley, 65 of Langston, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and probation revocation.
• Kailin S. Allison was charged with failure to appear.
• Richard Tyler Hastings, 35 of Grant, was charged with probation revocation.
• Daniel Phillip Patrick Flatt, 26 of Henagar, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 16
• At 3:15 p.m., a report a burglary third degree at the 100 Block of Happiness Drive.
• At 4:11 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree – harassing communications on Lisa Lane.
• At 5:28 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree – shoplifting at the 500 Block of West Willow Street.
• At 6:36 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree – shoplifting at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
• At 2:22 a.m., a report of DUI and violation of open container laws at the 1200 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 8:14 a.m., a report of harassment at the 20 Block of Lonnie Crawford Boulevard.
• At 11:56 a.m., a report of theft third degree at the 3000 Block of Edmonds Drive.
• At 7:25 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing first degree at the 700 Block of Market Street.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 16
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
• John Leonard McTenn, 60 of Hammonville, was charged with DUI first degree and violation of open container laws.
