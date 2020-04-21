The Jackson County Commission approved a resolution earmarking simplified sellers use tax (SSUT) funds to the Council on Aging and the Jackson County Jail at its meeting Monday morning.
The commission agreed to allocate $350,000 to the jail and senior programs from the SSUT funds.
Legislative Act 2015-448, entitled the “Simplified Seller Use Tax Remittance Act,” allows eligible sellers to participate in a program to collect, report and remit a flat eight percent (8%) sellers use tax on all sales made into Alabama. An eligible seller is one that sells tangible personal property or a service into the State of Alabama from an inventory or location outside the state but does not have a physical presence in the State of Alabama and who is not otherwise required by Sections 41-4-116 or 40-23-190, Code of Alabama 1975 to collect tax on sales made into the state.
Act 2018-539 amends the Simplified Sellers Use Tax law, and as of January 1, 2019, marketplace facilitators will be required to collect and remit simplified sellers use (SSUT) tax on all marketplace sales including those of marketplace sellers or report such sales to the Alabama Department of Revenue and provide customer notifications.
At the commission’s Feb. 18 work session, District 2 Commissioner Jason Venable said he was thankful for the SSUT dollars the county receives. He said it has outperformed expectations every year.
This year, the commission budgeted $350,000, and he said thoughts are it will come in close to double that number. Venable said the Council on Aging costs about $350,000 out of the county’s general fund. He said he would like to obligate SSUT dollars to fund senior programs. He also suggested some go to the Jackson County Jail because the county does not have a revenue stream for the jail.
Commission Chairman Tim Guffey said the commission needed to earmark those dollars in case the state tried to take it. He also said those funds were the only thing keeping the county’s head above water.
