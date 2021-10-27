Jackson County has been selected for Tennessee RiverLine’s Tennessee RiverTown Program. The Tennessee RiverLine is tabbed as North America’s next great regional trail system, having a continuous system of paddling, hiking and biking through the Tennessee River’s 652-mile stretch.
Being a part of the Tennessee RiverLine is expected to boost the county’s economic development, entrepreneurship opportunity, quality of life amenities, access to river experiences that can improve public health and stewardship of natural resources.
“Jackson County is pleased and excited to become a part of the Tennessee RiverLine Vision –and to celebrate the ‘scenic beauty, rich diversity and storied history of the Tennessee River and the Tennessee River Valley,’” Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance said in a statement.
This program contains three stages. The stages encourage collaboration among the enrolled communities as well as Tennessee RiverLine staff. As part of the third stage, communities earn an official designation of a Tennessee RiverTown.
“88 years ago, when the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) went to work building dams that made the Tennessee River navigable, provided flood control and created electricity, the dream of a 652-mile regional trail system would have been unthinkable, but today, that vision is coming to fruition,” Vice President, River and Resources Stewardship for the TVA Allen Clare said. “It is one that TVA is proud to support financially and with the expertise of team members who manage the river and its 11,000 miles of shoreline on a daily basis.”
While speaking at an event celebrating the news, Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy spoke on how this partnership can also help with future projects, such as the Singing River Trail.
“Another point for Scottsboro that’s very critical is the connection between the Tennessee RiverLine and the Singing River Trail. We’re working on the Singing River Trail, we’re going to connect to the river, have blue ways and green ways all connected through Jackson County,” McCamy said.
With Jackson County and the four other communities accepted into the RiverTowns program, the Tennessee RiverLine now has 20 communities participating in the Tennessee RiverLine, home to over 1 million people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.