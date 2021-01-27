A Huntsville man, wanted in Michigan, was arrested Sunday by Scottsboro police following a traffic stop.
Capt. Erik Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said officers stopped Keishon L. Midcalf, 40 of Huntsville, for speeding in the 20000 block of Highway 72.
Dohring said officers learned Midcalf was wanted in Monroe County, Michigan on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.
Reports show that Midcalf was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Ohio in 2008. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Dohring said officers took Midcalf into custody without incident. He was taken to the Scottsboro City Jail, and then later transferred to the Jackson County Jail.
He remained in Jackson County Jail Monday afternoon on a $1 million bond.
