At a meeting earlier this week, the Jackson County Commission approved the expenditure of $375,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fiscal recovery funds to upgrade water service in the Wannville area.
The project will extend existing water mains along County Roads 46, 116 and 246 and will provide county water services to approximately 30 residential customers currently reliant on wells.
The Jackson County Water Authority, in the coming days, will begin to work to install water mains, fire hydrants and water meters in the designated areas. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
As part of the ARPA funds, the commission is designating $2 million for water projects. With the wells no longer providing safe, clean drinking water and posing a health hazard for affected residents, the Wannville project is a high priority for the commission.
“There are few things more important than clean drinking water,” said Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance. “We are glad to be able to improve the lives of our citizens by providing reliable and safe drinking water to the Wannville area. Our [ARPA] funding has given us the opportunity to make this investment into our community’s infrastructure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.