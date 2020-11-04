Aging at Home Support for Jackson County Seniors, a part of CASA, is announcing a new program: Telephone Assurance.
The objective of the program is to avoid premature entry into nursing homes by providing security, alleviate loneliness and reduce isolation and victimization for Jackson County seniors (60 years and older).
Feelings of loneliness can have health consequences among the elderly. This problem is prevalent among America’s older population and can have increasingly detrimental effects on mental, emotional and physical health.
“We need to work as a community to let them know we care,” said Cheryl Simon, vice president of Aging at Home Support.
Simon said people need to let them know if they would like a call or if they know of someone who would like a call from one of Aging at Home Support’s volunteers.
“Our clients can set the time of day that is best for them as well as determine how often they would like for us to reach out to them,” said Simon.
Aging at Home Support is also looking for volunteers to place these calls. One 15-minute call each day can make all the difference in someone’s life and may be the only conversation they will have in a day, said Simon.
For more information, call 256-259-3736 or email casaofjacksoncounty@gmail.com.
“It is our mission to assist our neighbors and family to remain safely in their homes for as long as possible,” said Simon. “Please help us get this much needed program up and running.”
