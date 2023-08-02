As this school year gets started, there are changes for parents who drive their children to Caldwell Elementary School. The construction at the school has some areas blocked, and space is limited. It is important that parents who will be driving their children to Caldwell and picking them up in the afternoon study the maps provided.
In order to keep the morning traffic moving as smooth as possible, Caldwell staff will be in the front to direct traffic and assist car riders. Children should exit from the passenger side. Please study the map on our web site so you will be prepared.
Afternoon pick up is also different this year, and the maps to explain this are also on the web site. No one should enter from Broad Street.
Bus riders will leave the campus first. No cars should expect to enter before the buses. There will be someone to direct cars especially in the beginning. After a few weeks, things should run smoothly as long as everyone follows the correct path.
Parents should also remember that not all students will come to school until Wednesday, Aug. 9. Third graders first come on Aug. 4 then come back on Aug. 9. Second graders first come on Aug. 7 then come back on Aug. 9. First graders first come on Aug. 8 then back on Aug. 9. Wednesday will be the first day that all students in grades 1-3 will be on campus together, and parents will be allowed to walk in with their child on this day.
There will be one more parent meeting Thursday to provide information about the start of school. If you missed the first two meetings, you are highly encouraged to attend this one to help you better understand how the staggered start will work. You will also get information about morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up procedures. Principal Zac Holt and others will be on hand at the meeting to answer questions. This meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be at the Page Administration Building at 305 Scott Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.