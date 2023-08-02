CES Morning Drop-off (Car Riders) - The front loop at CES will serve as the central drop off location from 7:15-7:45 a.m. All traffic will enter off of Ashmore Lane. CES staff will be in the front to direct traffic and assist car riders. When exiting all traffic will turn right out of the loop to Ashmore Lane. Please have your child on the passenger side in order to make exiting the vehicle safer. The blue directional arrow will be a secondary drop-off once buses have completed their routes (7:30 a.m.). Officer Franks will be at the corner of Market and Ashmore to direct traffic. If you are directed down Market Street to our alternate drop off location, please have your student ready to exit the car on the driver's side door. Staff will be available to assist and allow entry into the building via the lunchroom.