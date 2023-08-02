CES Morning Drop-off (Car Riders) - The front loop at CES will serve as the central drop off location from 7:15-7:45 a.m.  All traffic will enter off of Ashmore Lane.  CES staff will be in the front to direct traffic and assist car riders.  When exiting all traffic will turn right out of the loop to Ashmore Lane.  Please have your child on the passenger side in order to make exiting the vehicle safer.  The blue directional arrow will be a secondary drop-off once buses have completed their routes (7:30 a.m.).  Officer Franks will be at the corner of Market and Ashmore to direct traffic.  If you are directed down Market Street to our alternate drop off location, please have your student ready to exit the car on the driver's side door.  Staff will be available to assist and allow entry into the building via the lunchroom.

CES Afternoon Pick-up (1st Grade only) - All traffic should line up on the corner of Ashmore and Scott Street.  Your first turn will be a right hand turn onto Ashmore Lane.  A staff member will meet you at the median and ask who you are picking up as you turn into the front loop.  After turning left into the front loop, the FIRST grade car line will merge into the right hand lane closest to the school (Blue Line) and move up until a staff member stops you.  Once we have safely loaded students into cars, a staff member will dismiss lines of traffic.  A right hand turn out of the front loop back to Scott Street is the only exit.

CES Afternoon Pick-up (2nd Grade only) - All traffic should line up on the corner of Ashmore and Scott Street.  Your first turn will be a right hand turn onto Ashmore Lane.  A staff member will meet you at the median and ask who you are picking up as you turn into the front loop.  After turning left into front loop, the SECOND grade car line will merge into the left hand lane closest to the flag pole (Green Line) and move up until a staff member stops you.  Once we have safely loaded students into cars, a staff member will dismiss lines of traffic.  A right hand turn out of the front loop back to Scott Street is the only exit.

CES Afternoon Pick-up (3rd Grade only) - All 3rd grade car riders will be picked up in the bus loop.  Line-up for all 3rd grade car traffic will start at the corner of Market Street and Ashmore.  Do not enter off of Broad Street.  Once buses have exited the campus, you will be directed to enter the loop by CES staff.  After picking up your child, follow the traffic to Broad Street.  Avoid turning back onto Market Street because it will impact the flow of traffic.

As this school year gets started, there are changes for parents who drive their children to Caldwell Elementary School. The construction at the school has some areas blocked, and space is limited. It is important that parents who will be driving their children to Caldwell and picking them up in the afternoon study the maps provided.

 In order to keep the morning traffic moving as smooth as possible, Caldwell staff will be in the front to direct traffic and assist car riders. Children should exit from the passenger side. Please study the map on our web site so you will be prepared.

 Afternoon pick up is also different this year, and the maps to explain this are also on the web site. No one should enter from Broad Street.

 Bus riders will leave the campus first. No cars should expect to enter before the buses. There will be someone to direct cars especially in the beginning. After a few weeks, things should run smoothly as long as everyone follows the correct path.

 Parents should also remember that not all students will come to school until Wednesday, Aug. 9. Third graders first come on Aug. 4 then come back on Aug. 9. Second graders first come on Aug. 7 then come back on Aug. 9. First graders first come on Aug. 8 then back on Aug. 9. Wednesday will be the first day that all students in grades 1-3 will be on campus together, and parents will be allowed to walk in with their child on this day.

 There will be one more parent meeting Thursday to provide information about the start of school. If you missed the first two meetings, you are highly encouraged to attend this one to help you better understand how the staggered start will work. You will also get information about morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up procedures. Principal Zac Holt and others will be on hand at the meeting to answer questions. This meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be at the Page Administration Building at 305 Scott Street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.