The Leadership Jackson County Program is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 class. This program is open to individuals that would be interested in learning more about the many aspects that makes up our communities in Jackson County.
Leadership Jackson County is a program designed to develop and enhance community leadership. This program is sponsored by the Jackson County Extension Office, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Jackson County Economic Development Authority.
Participants from diverse backgrounds will gain expanded knowledge of our community, develop relationships, and acquire skills in order to assure a more active and effective volunteer role in addressing community needs.
This is a program designed for men and women interested in the future of Jackson County. Beginning in the fall, monthly sessions and tours will be offered by a faculty of experienced community leaders and recognized professionals.
A coherent course of study has been designed which, during an eight-month period will cover the major components of community life: agriculture, industry, health, education, human services, economic development, government and more. Organizations and industries are encouraged to consider this program as a professional development opportunity for their workforce.
Applications are available at the Jackson County Extension Office, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Jackson County Economic Development. There is a fee of $375 per participant to attend the class.
The application and the fee are due to the Jackson County Extension Office by September 19th. If you have any questions about the program, please give us a call at the Extension Office at (256) 574-2143 or by email at dmw0071@auburn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.