The Leadership Jackson County Program is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 class. This program is open to individuals that would be interested in learning more about the many aspects that makes up our communities in Jackson County.

Leadership Jackson County is a program designed to develop and enhance community leadership. This program is sponsored by the Jackson County Extension Office, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Jackson County Economic Development Authority.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.